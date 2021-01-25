Schoolgirl Found Dead In Kolkata's Bangur, 'Suicide' Note By Her Side

The body of a schoolgirl in her teens was discovered in a pool of blood in Bangur area of Kolkata, along with a purported suicide note, police said on Monday.

Police suspect that the schoolgirl was a resident of Lake Town, who committed suicide by jumping off a multistoried building in Bangur Block A. Her body was found by the police on Sunday evening after local residents informed them.

A purported suicide note was found beside the body along with a mask, an officer said.

The girl, a student of a well-known school in Salt Lake, had left home to get pens and noodles from a local stationery shop, police said.

"Her family contacted the Lake Town police station after she did not return home and calls to her mobile number went unanswered. On the other side, residents of the Bangur area informed us about the body," the officer said.

Police said they are investigating all angles into the death, including the possibility of "foul play".

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine