Watch: Tamil Superstar Ajith Snatches Phone Of Unmasked Fan Taking Selfie At Polling Station

A video of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, in which he can be seen snatching the phone of a fan who tried to take a selfie with him without his consent, has gone viral.

Voting for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu began at 7 am on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actor arrived with his wife Shalini at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai Tuesday morning to cast his vote.

In the viral video, Ajith can be seen snatching the mobile of a fan not wearing a mask as he tries to get a selfie with the actor. As reported by the NDTV, Ajith is believed to have returned it later.

Ajith : Sorry Sorry

Fan : Ok Thala.

He clearly didn't throw the phone down after getting it.#Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/naPEL5dIM5 — PS (@D10SPS) April 6, 2021

Many praised Ajith for making sure Covid-19 protocols are followed. Netizens also praised the actor for taking action when his privacy was compromised.

That is why I respect #AjithKumar he said sorry at the end even though he didn't do that intentionally and that guy deserve a sorry and also a warning, he shouldn't irritate a public personality at poling booth coming close without a mask and without asking actor's permission. — TejaðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Teja36570812) April 6, 2021

He did the right thing !! No mask no respect !! — Apoorv (@ApoorvBa) April 6, 2021

However, the incident did not go well with a lot of people who called out the actor for his rude behaviour and also compared him with another Tamil star Vijay for the epic rivalry between the stars.

#Ajith - Snatching a fan's handphone to avoid taking selfie and chased his fans out of the voting place..#Vijay - Took his selfie from his own phone with millions of fans who waited for him in Neyveli..



The difference between Vijay and Ajith.. Ennam Pol Vazhkai ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) April 6, 2021

Apart from Ajith and Vijay, several other actors including Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan also cast their ballots on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine