January 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Rahul Gandhi To Attend Jallikattu Event In Madurai On January 14

Rahul Gandhi To Attend Jallikattu Event In Madurai On January 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on January 14 and partake in Pongal celebrations, Congress’ Tamil Nadu unit president K S Alagiri said.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Rahul Gandhi To Attend Jallikattu Event In Madurai On January 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
PTI
Rahul Gandhi To Attend Jallikattu Event In Madurai On January 14
outlookindia.com
2021-01-12T15:41:20+05:30
Also read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a 'Jallikattu’ event in Tamil Nadu on January 14.

The former Congress chief will visit the state on Pongal day and be a spectator at one of the bull taming events, Congress’ Tamil Nadu unit president K S Alagiri said on Tuesday.

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, Alagiri told reporters in Chennai adding that “the bull is a symbol of farmers”.

Apart from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the AIADMK, no one supported the Central government's three farm laws and no other political party favoured it, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

We Welcome SC Order But We Will Continue With Our Protests: Farmers’ Unions

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Tamil Nadu Jallikattu National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos