Rahul Gandhi To Attend Jallikattu Event In Madurai On January 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend a 'Jallikattu’ event in Tamil Nadu on January 14.

The former Congress chief will visit the state on Pongal day and be a spectator at one of the bull taming events, Congress’ Tamil Nadu unit president K S Alagiri said on Tuesday.

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, Alagiri told reporters in Chennai adding that “the bull is a symbol of farmers”.

Apart from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the AIADMK, no one supported the Central government's three farm laws and no other political party favoured it, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine