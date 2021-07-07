July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Symptomatic Of Underlying Misogyny: Editors Guild On ‘Up For Auction’ Pictures Of Women Journalists

Symptomatic Of Underlying Misogyny: Editors Guild On ‘Up For Auction’ Pictures Of Women Journalists

Journalist Fatima Khan, who had done intrepid reporting on the Delhi riots of 2020, was one of those targeted in these posts.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:32 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Symptomatic Of Underlying Misogyny: Editors Guild On ‘Up For Auction’ Pictures Of Women Journalists
The Guild also urges digital media and social media platforms to take appropriate and immediate steps to curtail such actions.
Representational image
Symptomatic Of Underlying Misogyny: Editors Guild On ‘Up For Auction’ Pictures Of Women Journalists
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T19:32:09+05:30

The Editors Guild of India has asked the National Commission for Women to take urgent action in tracing and punishing the culprits who posted pictures of women journalists on social media and digital platforms in a bid to ‘auction’ them.

In a press statement, the EGI expressed apprehension against the pictures of women journalists being spread for auction. The statement read, “This vile attack is symptomatic of underlying misogyny in some sections of the society, especially against Muslim women as well as those who have been outspoken critics of the current government.”

Journalist Fatima Khan, who had done intrepid reporting on the Delhi riots of 2020, was one of those targeted in these posts.

Earlier this year, freelance journalist, Neha Dikshit, was threatened and harassed online, stalked, and had an attempted break in at her place, all which was linked to her journalism.

The Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned about the misuse of digital and social media spaces to harass women journalists to intimidate and silence them. The Guild calls upon the law enforcement agencies as well as the National Commission for Women to take this issue with utmost urgency and to trace and punish the wrongdoers.

The Guild also urges digital media and social media platforms to take appropriate and immediate steps to curtail such actions.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Modi Government Gives Cold Shoulder To Chirag Paswan As It Inducts Pashupati Kumar Paras Into Cabinet

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Editors Guild of India Delhi Media delhi riots 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos