November 25, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Sushil Modi Tweets A Phone Number In Poaching Charge Against Lalu Yadav

Sushil Modi Tweets A Phone Number In Poaching Charge Against Lalu Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced by a special CBI court in a number of fodder scam cases

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sushil Modi Tweets A Phone Number In Poaching Charge Against Lalu Yadav
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sushil Modi
PTI
Sushil Modi Tweets A Phone Number In Poaching Charge Against Lalu Yadav
outlookindia.com
2020-11-25T14:10:37+05:30

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to poach MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar to switch sides, in a tweet. 

He tweeted a number and claimed that Yadav was making telephone calls from this number in Ranchi to members of the NDA party, to sway them to join the Mahagathbandhan government.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up," Sushil Modi wrote in his tweet, along with mentioning news agencies. 

"I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," Modi added.

The allegation comes a day before the Bihar Legislative Assembly prepares to hold elections for the speaker's post.  An audio clip has been circulating in Bihar, which allegedly identifies Yadav making a ministerial offer to a BJP MLA if he abstained from the Speaker's election in the Assembly. 

Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving a four-year jail term in Ranchi for corruption charges. He is currently at Kelly bungalow at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pak Host To Largest Number Of UN Proscribed Terrorists, Should Remember Abbottabad: India

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sushil Modi Lalu Prasad Yadav New Delhi Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) RJD National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos