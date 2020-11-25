Sushil Modi Tweets A Phone Number In Poaching Charge Against Lalu Yadav

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is trying to poach MLAs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar to switch sides, in a tweet.

He tweeted a number and claimed that Yadav was making telephone calls from this number in Ranchi to members of the NDA party, to sway them to join the Mahagathbandhan government.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up," Sushil Modi wrote in his tweet, along with mentioning news agencies.

"I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," Modi added.

Lalu Yadav making telephone call (8051216302) from Ranchi to NDA MLAs & promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up.I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed. @News18Bihar @ABPNews @ANI @ZeeBiharNews — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 24, 2020

The allegation comes a day before the Bihar Legislative Assembly prepares to hold elections for the speaker's post. An audio clip has been circulating in Bihar, which allegedly identifies Yadav making a ministerial offer to a BJP MLA if he abstained from the Speaker's election in the Assembly.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is serving a four-year jail term in Ranchi for corruption charges. He is currently at Kelly bungalow at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

