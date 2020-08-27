Bollywood and drugs go hand in hand and actor Kangana Ranaut has expressed in a social media post that she is aware of all the dirty secrets of Bollywood after a drug angle emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered "Crime Number 15" against Rhea Chakraborty and a few others allegedly involved.

Ranaut mentioned in her Tweet, “In a tweet on Wednesday, she said: “I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quite evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.”

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

Retweeting Kangana’s tweet about how the hashtag - Kangana Ranaut ko suraksha doh - was trending in India, Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of SSR wrote: “Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau.”

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

There are also news coming up that SSR’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has told the Central Bureau of Investigation that eight hard drives were destroyed on June 8, before Rhea Chakraborty left the house of SSR. Sushant died on June 14, and his family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide.