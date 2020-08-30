Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Called For Questioning By CBI For 3rd Day

The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday for questioning in the case of death of her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

The 28-year-old actress is accused of abetting Rajput's suicide.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am, he said.

A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house, he said.

Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. She was quizzed for around seven hours on Saturday.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since Thursday.

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.