Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Strictly Comply With Rules To Ensure Fair Elections: Madras HC Tells TNSEC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to strictly comply with its guidelines to conduct free and fair polls to the local bodies in the urban areas in the state.

2022-01-03T19:49:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 7:49 pm

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu gave a direction to this effect while disposing of a public interest writ petition from AIADMK organisation secretary and former Fisheries minister D Jayakumar.


Earlier, the counsel for the Commission submitted that every stage, beginning from filing of nominations till counting of votes, will be videographed. The bench recorded this.


The petition prayed for a direction to the SEC and the Municipal Administration department to implement the directions issued by the Election Commission of India from time to time to ensure a free and fair conduct of Urban Local bodies elections to be held in Tamil Nadu or other directions as the court may deem fit. The election schedule is yet to be announced.

According to the petitioner, during the Assembly elections in April this year, the AIADMK had highlighted to the ECI the rampant use of money, exceeding of expenditure limits by parties to canvass votes, sale of illicit liquor and distribution of cash to voters, use of anti-social elements to threaten/intimidate voters, non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols during campaigning by other parties, use of corruptive practices to procure votes, use of unparliamentary language by members from other political parties including derogatory remarks on the personal lives of its functionaries.


Petitioner apprehended the same practices would continue to be employed by the other political parties more so the present ruling party (DMK), in the ensuing urban local bodies elections, too to win the elections, at any cost.

Therefore, he had sent a representation on November 1,2021 to the SEC on behalf of the AIADMK requesting them to take proactive measures against the above said concerns to ensure free and fair elections and enable the people in the respective districts exercise their right to franchise without any impediments.

-With PTI inputs

