Stone From Sita Eliya In Sri Lanka To Be Used In Ram Mandir Construction

A stone from Sita Eliya, the place in Sri Lanka where Hindu goddess Sita is believed to have been held captive by Ravana, will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that this will serve as a pillar of strength for India-Lanka ties.

Milinda Moragoda, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India is expected to bring the ancient stone to India.

"A stone from Sita Eliya in #SriLanka for the Ram Temple in #Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for #India-#SriLanka ties. This stone was received at Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr. Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted on Thursday.

A temple in Sita Eliya is dedicated to Goddess Sita and is said to mark the place where she was held captive by the Lankan king Ravana and where she regularly prayed to Lord Rama for her rescue.

En route to Hakgala Gardens, the vibrant and colourful temple known as the Seetha Amman Temple can be spotted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's “mandir movement” that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

(With inputs from PTI)

