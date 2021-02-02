SpiceJet Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Reports Cabin Fire

A SpiceJet Kolkata to Bagdogra flight SG 275 had to make an emergency landing on Monday after the pilot reported fire in the cabin.

There were 69 people in the flight, including West Bengal's Director-General of Police Virendra and the state's security advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha, airport sources said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe, they said.

Soon after the take-off, minor smoke was seen in the cabin and the fire alarm went off, sources said.

The pilots contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and made the emergency landing safely, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the glitch, they said.

Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, they added.

When asked about the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On February 1, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-275 (Kolkata-Bagdogra) returned back after take-off after a passenger complained of foul smell.

"The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata. After a detailed inspection by engineers, nothing unusual was found in the aircraft and there was no smoke or fire," the spokesperson added.

With PTI inputs

