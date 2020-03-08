March 08, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Spare Us Tokenism, Hashtag Theatrics': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter To PM Modi On Women's Day

'Spare Us Tokenism, Hashtag Theatrics': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter To PM Modi On Women's Day

Iltija Mufti said the government is afraid of women despite its claims women empowerment.

PTI 08 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Spare Us Tokenism, Hashtag Theatrics': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter To PM Modi On Women's Day
Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti
PTI Photo
'Spare Us Tokenism, Hashtag Theatrics': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter To PM Modi On Women's Day
outlookindia.com
2020-03-08T14:50:04+0530

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on Sunday asked the Centre to spare the "tokenism of women hashtag theatrics" as it was women who the government was scared of the most.

Iltija, who uses her mother's verified Twitter handle to comment on developments and events, said the government "illegally" jailed the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Spare us tokenism of women hashtag theatrics. GOI (Government of India) illegally jailed the first woman CM of J&K, encourages rape & death threats against brave female journos & is petrified of daadis at Shaheen Bagh. For all their talk of Nari Shakti, it is truly women they fear the most," she tweeted.

The comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International Women's Day.

Iltija has been tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle after the PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was taken into custody on August 5 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

Next Story >>

Kashmir's New Political Party Draws Inspiration From The Man Who 'Betrayed' Sheikh Abdullah

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Iltija Mufti Narendra Modi New Delhi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos