PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on Sunday asked the Centre to spare the "tokenism of women hashtag theatrics" as it was women who the government was scared of the most.
Iltija, who uses her mother's verified Twitter handle to comment on developments and events, said the government "illegally" jailed the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Spare us tokenism of women hashtag theatrics. GOI (Government of India) illegally jailed the first woman CM of J&K, encourages rape & death threats against brave female journos & is petrified of daadis at Shaheen Bagh. For all their talk of Nari Shakti, it is truly women they fear the most," she tweeted.
The comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would hand over all his social media accounts to women as part of International Women's Day.
Iltija has been tweeting from Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle after the PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was taken into custody on August 5 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.
