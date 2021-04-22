Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid-19 In Gurgaon Hospital

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19.
Ashish, 35, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.
It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.
With PTI inputs
