April 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid-19 In Gurgaon Hospital

Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid-19 In Gurgaon Hospital

Ashish, 35, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid-19 In Gurgaon Hospital
File photo
Sitaram Yechury's Son Dies Of Covid-19 In Gurgaon Hospital
outlookindia.com
2021-04-22T08:41:58+05:30

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19.

Ashish, 35, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Govt Might Announce Lockdown Shortly; Here’s What To Expect

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sitaram Yechury Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos