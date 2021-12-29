Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
SIT In Hyderpora Encounter Case Threatens Legal Action Against Those Rejecting Its Clean Chit

Chairman of the SIT into the Hyderpora encounter case said that the government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and all such person making statements should have approached the inquiry officer with genuine evidences they have, for corroboration or contradiction.

Hyderpora encounter Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Sujit K Singh | PTI

2021-12-29T21:42:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:42 pm

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hyderpora encounter Wednesday threatened legal action against political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for making "speculative" statements about the investigation.

In a statement issued by the police here, the SIT chairman said the probe team has come across posts on social media from some political leaders and family members casting "doubts upon the evidences obtained by SIT so far".

"These people have tried to call it 'Concocted Cover up Story', 'Ornamental Probe', 'Clean Chit to Killers', 'Fairy Tale of Police' etc," it said.

"Such speculative statements from the political leaders have tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law," the chairman said in a statement.

It said the government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and all such person making statements should have approached the inquiry officer with genuine evidences they have, for corroboration or contradiction.

"The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter, all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merits," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar, on Wednesday rejected the police probe which suggested that his son was a militant, and said he is moving the High Court seeking the return of his body.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, probing the Hyderpora encounter, on Tuesday said while one civilian was killed by the foreign terrorist, the owner of the building and a local "militant" (Magray) died in the crossfire after being used as a "human shield" by the hiding terrorist.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

This was one of the rare operations carried out jointly by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police within the city limits.

Kashmir Hyderpora Encounter National
