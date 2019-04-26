Singer Daler Mehndi Joins BJP

﻿
The singer joined the league of celebrities, who recently took a political plunge this Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2019
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of BJP North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans and Union Minister Vijay Goel. 

Earlier this week, the BJP has fielded Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans from the North West Delhi ending the suspense over the BJP candidature from this seat with the party replacing incumbent MP Udit Raj with the popular singer.

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
