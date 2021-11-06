Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Bringing the rift out in the open, Punjab Congress State President Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again targeted the Chief Minister of his own party, Charanjit Singh Channi. In a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club in Chandigarh on Friday evening, Sidhu claimed that he would be a more effective CM than the present choice.

"This Chief Minister cannot solve the issues of Punjab. If I am made the Chief Minister, I will solve these issues in 15 days". He further added that the Congress high command wanted him to be the CM but leaders in Punjab Congress were opposed to it. "Had the Punjab Congress leaders allowed me to become the CM, the issues of Punjab would have been solved by now," Sidhu said.

Mounting further attacks on the Punjab government, Sidhu said, "50 days have passed since the 90-day Channi government came into power. Yet it has not been able to do anything about the Bargari or drugs issue in Punjab. What will this government be able to do in the remaining 40 days?

The attack comes just four days back after Sidhu's Kedarnath Yatra with Channi after which the cricketer-turned-politician had said, "All is well now," to settle the tussle with Channi. On Friday, however, Sidhu said that the people of Punjab wanted justice on the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and demanded to know why the new SIT report was not being submitted to the High Court.

Further questioning the Channi government, Sidhu said that the names of drug dealers should be made public, alluding that the government was trying to save them instead of catching them. He also took digs at the previous government under Captain Amarinder Singh, claiming that it was said that police officers were appointed on the recommendation of Badals.

In his reaction to the reduction of electricity rates by Rs 3 per unit in Punjab, Sidhu said that the people of Punjab cannot be fooled with "lollipops" . "They want justice," the PPCC chief added.