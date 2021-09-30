The deadlock between Navjot Singh Sidhu and the party leadership over the appointments of the DGP and AG, besides those of tainted ministers, Sidhu showed first signs of thaw in the strained relations.Sidhu will meet the Chief Minister CharanJit Channi in Chandigarh,Punjab Bhawan at at 3 pm on . Earlier Channi was supposed to visit Sidhu Patiala residence but the meeting is said to have been arranged after a number of MLAs called up both Sidhu and the Chief Minister to find an amicable solution.

Sources said that in the backdrop of the development related to Capt Anarinder Singh meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on yesterday and meeting Ajit Doval,NSA, Sidhu's gesture towards Channi now on a bit of a compromise . Factionalism in Punjab Congress has come to the fore over recent appointments of the cabinet ministers and DGP, Advocate General.

In a press conference on Wednesday, CM Channi had said, "I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone . The party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. I told him that "You come, sit and talk".

"If you (Sidhu) feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out," he said.

On the issues raised by Sidhu after resignation from PPCC President post, Channi said the Punjab government will set up a team under a special prosecutor for fighting cases in courts. We are setting up a team of a special prosecutor and 10 members, and it will handle our important cases, regarding sacrilege,Bargadi and Behbal Kalan cases" he said."A special team will be appointed. Therefore, there should not be any doubt on me. Everything will be transparent," he further said.