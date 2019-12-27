'I Challenge Rahul Gandhi': Amit Shah Says CAA Doesn't Take Away Anyone's Citizenship

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of misleading people and that CAA has no provision to take anyone's citizenship away.

"Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away the citizenship of anyone," he said speaking at a rally in Shimla.

Shah referred to infiltrators from Pakistan as "aalia-malia-jamalia" who would kill Indian soldiers.

"The Congress government of Sonia-Manmohan ji was there for 10 years. Back then, aalia-malia-jamalia from Pakistan used to infiltrate into India every day; they would cut and take our soldiers' heads. And the country's prime minister won't even make a 'uff' sound," he said.

He said under this Act there was no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone, even those belonging to a minority community in the country.

"This Act has a provision to give citizenship to the those belonging to the minority who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan," Shah said.

The saffron party held the public rally in Shimla to commemorate BJP's second year in power in the state.

Shah was the chief guest at the '1st Ground Breaking Ceremony of Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet- 2019.

Shimla police had made adequate arrangements for the security and traffic management near the venues.

In 2017, BJP came to power in the state and Jairam Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)