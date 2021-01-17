Shocking! 18-Year-Old Dalit Woman’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba

In a shocking incident, the body of a Dalit woman was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba on Saturday.

While police officers suspect suicide, the woman’s family has alleged murder. According to the victim’s family members the woman was being harassed by a youngster and her body was hanged after she was murdered.

This comes just days after a 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district suffered major injuries after being gang-raped by four men. Read here.

The victim who has been identified as Preeti (18) left home on Saturday afternoon to buy vegetables but did not return. Later, her family members found her body hanging from a tree in Belatal area, said Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he added.

However, the woman's aunt told the police that she was being harassed by a youth in their locality who was had been making calling her for the past one month. She alleged that Preeti's body was hanged from the tree after murder, the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, Rai said.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine