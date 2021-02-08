February 08, 2021
Corona
Watch: Shiv Sena Workers Hurl Ink, Force BJP Leader To Wear Saree For Speaking Against Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday allegedly hurled ink on a BJP leader in Maharashtra's Solapur district after he criticised Uddhav Thackeray.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Shiv Sena workers on Sunday allegedly hurled ink on a BJP leader in Maharashtra's Solapur district after he criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the viral video, the defaulters can be seen throwing ink at the BJP leader and forcing him to wear a saree. They did not stopped even after police intervention.

Watch the video here:

A report in Hindustan Times quoted Sena official Purshottam Barde as saying, "It was Katekar who used objectionable words against our chief. For Sena workers, Uddhavji is a revered figure and we will not tolerate anything said against him. We take responsibility for the attack and are ready to go to jail for our actions"

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam slammed the incident, he urged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to intervene and take strict action against the accused people

