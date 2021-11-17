Shimla's Loving Heritage: Old Colonial Era Cemeteries Are In Bad Shape Due To Lack Of Maintenance And Trespassing

Shimla, the erstwhile summer capital of British India holds on to memories of several beloved ones laid to rest in the five cemeteries as few of these are also nearly two centuries old.

Many of those laid to rest here are legendary British army officers ,civil servants and their family members, who had lived in fascinating wooded Shimla,then known as Simla, in its nostalgic time .

But, for their grandchildren, often reaching the town to visit the graves of their loved ones ,its nothing more than a frustrating, heart-rendering and painful journey once they land-up in the spaces with flowers and gifts in their hands.

Natives residing in vicinity of the cemeteries say, “Had it not been the pandemic making the foreign travels impossible, many UK nationals embarking upon nostalgic trips to Shimla could have definitely returned heart-broken"

It’s not alone the negligence that is evident in maintenance of these cemeteries but greatly painful is to look at the heaps of garbage, litter, empty liquor bottles, torn footwears, chips packets and plastic waste scattered everywhere. Also, defaced and missing ‘headstones’ make it almost impossible for any visitor to identify their ancestors' tombs.

Kanlog Cemetery, which is located on Shimla bypass presents a more horrifying picture of the place being subjected to encroachments, digging of graves to flatten the surface to lay a road inside the cemetery upon the old graves .

“This is highly objectionable, illegal and greedy act of those who have been entrusted with responsibility to maintain the cemetery and protect from any physical damage to the graves ,which are heritage places and one having a sentimental”, said nearly 24 dozen natives who have submitted to Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) in a signed affidavit on Monday.

This is town’s oldest cemetery, a quaint place officially covering 14 acres area, has graves of the Britishers from 1843 to 1920.

Media reports suggest that two UK nationals Tony Bennet and Jane Bennett visited the cemetery in 2012 to pay their respect to the grave of Tony’s Great Grandfather. After their long frustrating search, both returned with teary eyes as they failed to find any sign of the grave.

Rev (Dr ) Mahendra Pratap Singh, who identified himself as priest at Kanlog cemetery accused miscreants from the downtown area being responsible forexacerbating the condition by dumping liquor bottles, trespassing and using the space for gambling, drugs and crime .We have complained to the authorities, even submitted a memorandum to the earlier Chief Minister (late) Virbhadra Singh but no great help came .

"When I have stopped people from trespassing, dumping empty liquor bottles and chips packets etc inside they have made me a target " he alleges .

Notwithstanding his claims , the locals rather accused him of tempering with heritage by deploying JCB to flatten the graveyard to make a road, build pathways and also putting-up illegal structures quite recently also.

Kanlog Residents Association has made a demand to Ashish Kohli, Commissioner SMC, to order an inquiry into illegal activities inside the cemetery, ban all new activities to temper with graves, and start restoration and conservation works at all damaged landmarks for preserving the places .

“It’s true some people approached me over the phone ,informing me about some illegal activities inside the cemetery at Kanlog . I will be sending a team to verify the fact and also take appropriate action. We will not let the heritage place damage ,especially the graves of foreign families, top officers ,military personnel and staff of viceroys “ Kohli said .

Raaja Bhasion, a noted Shimla historian, who has written a book on cemeteries endorses the views of the natives .

“ The colonial-era cemeteries are really in bad shape. It’s painful to see how Shimla heritage is being destroyed, allowed to ruin .There are encroachments inside and boundaries .Headstones stolen, graves exposed to filth and dirt, weeds growing all round and places being dug up or covered over.I have no words to explain this apathy .If no restoration is done, we will lose this valuable heritage of those living thousands of miles away” he cautions .

Devan Khanna, a young activist-lawyer at Himachal Pradesh High Court says he wants a citizens' action to make the administration, government or judiciary to act and make effective interventions in the matter.