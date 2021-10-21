Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

According to the state Emergency Operation Centre, the toll in rain-related incidents in the state has risen to 54 while 19 people are injured and five still missing.

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Trending

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T13:46:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:46 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the rain-ravaged areas of Uttarakhand while the relief and rescue operations continued in the worst-hit Kumaon region.

Efforts are still on to restore connectivity and evacuate people from vulnerable areas.

Shah left for an aerial survey of the affected areas in a helicopter from the GTC helipad accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, and state Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat. 

He is scheduled to return to Jollygrant airport and convene a meeting with officials in presence of the chief minister.

Three days of incessant rains in the state have caused damages worth Rs 7,000 crore, Dhami who has been touring the affected areas since Tuesday told reporters at the Pantnagar Airport.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Restoring the network of damaged roads and bridges at the earliest and evacuating people to safety is the priority at the moment, he said.

Meanwhile, the toll in rain-related incidents in the state has risen to 54 while 19 people are injured and five still missing, the state Emergency Operation Centre said in its latest report.

Nainital district has reported the maximum number of 28 deaths.

Due to the heavy downpour and flooding of the Naini lake, the area around Dhobi Ghat in Nainital is experiencing major landslides, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal said.

This area is right at the base of Nainital and is believed to be the foundation of the town. About a 100 families living in Dhobi Ghat have been shifted, he said.            

Garbiyal said relief camps have been set up at a number of places.

Twenty-five people were airlifted and six others rescued with the help of rafts in Ramnagar while 30 families from Sundarkhal and Ramnagar were airlifted and moved to safe locations, he said.

Relief camps have also been set up in Puchdi area which was flooded. Fifty-four people of 10 families living in Puchdi Nai Basti have been accommodated in a relief camp set up at Government Girls Primary School Poochri, he said.

A total of 150 people were brought to Ramnagar safely in roadways buses and sent to their destinations free of cost while 97 families affected by floods in Lalkuan have been shifted to a gurdwara and relief camps, he said.

Meanwhile, the chardham yatra which was halted temporarily on October 18 due to the heavy rain alert issued by the Met department has resumed with pilgrims leaving for Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from Rishikesh Chardham bus terminal and Haridwar bus stand.

Heli services for Kedarnath have also resumed as the weather at the Himalayan temples is chilly but there is no rain. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Shah Dehradun Uttarakhand Heavy Rain Aerial Survey Union Home Minister Floods Flood-Like Situation National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration

Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Frontline Workers As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations Feat

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Indian Air Force Place Crashes In MP, Pilot Ejects Safely

Nihangs: All You Need To Know About This Sikh Sect

'Punish Me, Not Them': Priyanka Gandhi After UP Police Threaten Action Against Cops Who Took Selfie With Her

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from India

Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu Pay Tribute To Officers Who Sacrificed Lives For Country

Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, VP Naidu Pay Tribute To Officers Who Sacrificed Lives For Country

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement