December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Serum Institute Submits More Data For Emergency Approval, May Get Nod In India Before UK

Serum Institute Submits More Data For Emergency Approval, May Get Nod In India Before UK

Covishield is Serum Institute’s version of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Serum Institute Submits More Data For Emergency Approval, May Get Nod In India Before UK
Representational Image/Unsplash
Serum Institute Submits More Data For Emergency Approval, May Get Nod In India Before UK
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T09:56:48+05:30

The drug regulator may allow the emergency use of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine in the country without necessarily waiting for the vaccine’s approval in the UK where it was developed, Livemint quoted two senior government officials.

The officials seeking anonymity said that the Drug Controller General of India may clear the shot for use if clinical data furnished by Serum Institute is found to be satisfactory.

“Serum Institute has submitted the additional data as sought by the subject expert committee in the last review (on 9 December)," said one of the officials.

Covishield is Serum Institute’s version of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

New Mutated Covid Strain A 'Super-Spreader' With 70% Increased Transmissibility: Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine serum institute National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos