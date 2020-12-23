Serum Institute Submits More Data For Emergency Approval, May Get Nod In India Before UK

The drug regulator may allow the emergency use of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine in the country without necessarily waiting for the vaccine’s approval in the UK where it was developed, Livemint quoted two senior government officials.

The officials seeking anonymity said that the Drug Controller General of India may clear the shot for use if clinical data furnished by Serum Institute is found to be satisfactory.

“Serum Institute has submitted the additional data as sought by the subject expert committee in the last review (on 9 December)," said one of the officials.

Covishield is Serum Institute’s version of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.

