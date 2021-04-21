Serum Institute Announces Prices Of Covishield: Rs 400 For State Govt And Rs 600 For Private Hospitals

The Serum Institute on Wednesday announced that it will be selling Covishield at Rs 400 a shot to state governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals. This comes ahead of the new round of vaccinations from May 1 that will include all above 18. The centre will continue to receive Covishield doses at Rs 150 each.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, SII said it will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production over the next two months.

"Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the state governments and private hospitals," it said.

SII said Covishield vaccine will be available to state governments for Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine