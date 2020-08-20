Second Sero-Survey Shows 29% Population In Delhi Has Covid-19 Antibodies

August 20, 2020
Corona
The highest prevalence was found in southeast district (33 per cent), followed by northeast district (29 per cent ), south (27 per cent), and New Delhi (24 per cent).

Outlook Web Bureau 20 August 2020
Suresh K. Pandey /Outlook
outlookindia.com
2020-08-20T12:17:39+05:30

Nearly 29 per cent of population in the national capital has developed antibodies againstCovid-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Thursday revealing the details of the second serological (sero) survey.

Out of these, the prevalence of antibodies in females was 32.2 per cent, in males 28.3 per cent.

The highest prevalence was found in southeast district (33 per cent), followed by northeast district (29 per cent ), south (27 per cent), and New Delhi (24 per cent).

Jain said 15,000 samples were collected in the second sero survey and next exercise will be held from September 1.

In the first serological survey conducted last month, 23.48 per cent of Delhi's population was found to have been exposed to the coronavirus.

