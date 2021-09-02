September 02, 2021
Separatist J&K Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dies At 92

Geelani passed in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness. .

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2021
File Photo
Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed in Srinagar on Wednesday after prolonged illness. He was 92.

Geelani was a member of the banned political organization, Jamaat-e-Islami and former chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference.

He had also founded his own party, called the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

Geelani has been suffering from multiple ailments for last 20 years. Geelani was born in 1929.

As an MLA, he represented Sopore constituency in North Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and 1987.

(With agency input)

