﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Security Of 18 Separatists, 155 'Political Persons' Including Shah Faesal Withdrawn By J&K Govt

Security Of 18 Separatists, 155 'Political Persons' Including Shah Faesal Withdrawn By J&K Govt

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir today downgraded and withdrew the security of 18 Hurriyat leaders in the state.

Outlook Correspondent 20 February 2019
Security Of 18 Separatists, 155 'Political Persons' Including Shah Faesal Withdrawn By J&K Govt
PTI Photos
Security Of 18 Separatists, 155 'Political Persons' Including Shah Faesal Withdrawn By J&K Govt
outlookindia.com
2019-02-20T23:31:26+0530

In a radical move, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said it downgraded and withdrew the security of 18 Hurriyat leaders in the state and 155 mainstream leaders and activists.

According to the spokesperson of Home Department, âit was felt that providing security to these separatist leaders is a wastage of scarce state resources which could be better utilised elsewhere.â

The government spokesman says among the leaders whose security has been downgraded includes Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik. However, both these leaders were not having any security cover from the government.

The spokesman says in addition, the security of 155 political persons and activists, who did not require the security provided to them based on their threat assessment and their activities, was also withdrawn.

This includes Shah Faesal, who resigned from the IAS and Wahid Parra.

Through this, over 1000 police personnel and over 100 vehicles are freed to do regular police work.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Correspondent Shah Faesal J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama terror attack Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : For Lok Sabha Polls, DMK Gives 9 Seats To Congress In Tamil Nadu
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Correspondent
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters