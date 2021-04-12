April 12, 2021
Poshan
Scores Of SC Staffers Test Positive For Covid-19; Judges Likely To Conduct Hearings Virtually

The SC issued a notification stating that the benches, which usually assemble at 10.30 am, would assemble at 11.30 am on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
After scores of Supreme Court staffers tested positive for Covid-19, the apex court will start functioning an hour later than unusual on Monday, reports claimed.

SC judges are also likely to conduct hearings through video conference from their residences to avoid further spread of the virus at the SC complex, sources told PTI adding that the all the court premises are being sanitised.

The SC issued a notification stating that the benches, which usually assemble at 10.30 am, would assemble at 11.30 am on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

