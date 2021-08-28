Schools Reopening: Basic Safety Measures

Amid the effective implementation of a nationwide vaccination drive and social distancing measures, the active number Covid-19 cases have fallen considerably, giving the government a chance to reopen schools, gradually. But there are some basic safety measures that schools have to ensure.

As a ray of hope begins to shine, many children take a sigh of relief with the thought of returning back to their much-longed peers and social life. However, many parents hold their breath, fearing the return of the deadly virus, putting the lives of their children on an edge.

As per scientific studies, with children being more susceptible to the virus, strict guidelines need to be followed by the school authorities, parents and students to safeguard oneself

1. Thorough cleaning of the school premises

The school authorities should implement thorough decontamination and hygiene of classrooms, furniture, washrooms, sports material, stationery, cafeteria, transport, commonly touched surfaces etc. They should also organize for proper hand sanitizing facilities and essential medical equipment like digital thermometer, disinfectants etc.

2. Social distancing

The schools should comply to ‘One child One bench norm’. Students and staff should maintain at least 6 feet of gap with one another. Single seater desks should be arranged to effectively maintain social distancing. No social events like assemblies should occur. Students should avoid shaking hands, sharing food, exchanging stationary or other amenities with their classmates or staff.

3. Phased learning

The schools should operate on a roster basis, with 50% capacity operating on specific days and the other 50% during different days. In order to ensure an extra safety, the school should have flexible and reduced timings.

4. Personal safety

Students and staff should be wearing and carrying extra masks at all times. A personal sanitizer should also to be carried. Educate the students about sanitization measures properly. Mandatory thermal screening should be implemented. No staff or student with the slightest degree of fever, cough or cold should be permitted to enter the school premises. Parents should ensure that the students carry their own required personal amenities.

