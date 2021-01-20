Delhi Police Have Power To Decide On Farmers' Tractor Rally, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Delhi Police to withdraw its application seeking ban/restraint on tractor rally. The court reiterated that the police have powers to act, the court will not entertain the application.

"The norm is that police decides if permission should be granted or not. You are the executive of the country and have the authority to take the decision. You have powers to pass appropriate order please do that. The Court cannot interfere. We will not keep it pending," the Supreme Court said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian refused to keep the application pending.

The apex court had on January 18 observed that it is for Delhi Police to decide on matter pertaining to the entry of farmers and had maintained that the court cannot be expected to pass orders on law and order issues.

“We have told that it is for the police to decide. We won’t pass the orders. We will allow you to withdraw this application. You are the authority. You decide.”

