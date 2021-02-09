SC Stays Arrest Of Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai, 5 Other Journalists Charged With Sedition

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday stayed the arrest order of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six other journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai in connection with FIRs lodged against them. They were accused of "misleading" through the tweets on the Republic day violence during the farmers' tractor rally held in Delhi

Also Read| Tractor Rally: Case Against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai For Spreading ‘Fake News’

The court issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, Sardesai and journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Vinod K Jose and Anant Nath.

The bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, said it was issuing notice in the matter, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tharoor, said that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners in the meantime.

“Nothing is going to happen. Where is the danger,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

“We will hear you after two weeks and stay the arrest in the meanwhile,” the bench said.

On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai and others.

Earlier, Tharoor and six journalists were booked by the Noida Police for alleged sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.

Madhya Pradesh Police had also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police in the national capital during the tractor rally called by the farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine