Tractor Rally: Case Against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai For Spreading ‘Fake News’

The Noida Police have filed a case against eight people, including journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pandey, Zafar Agha and editors of The Caravan, and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for allegedly misreporting and spreading disharmony during the clashes between the police and protesting farmers on Republic Day.

The unidentified complainant accused them of inciting riots through their social media posts on Tuesday. They sought an inquiry into the matter and demanded that the social media posts be removed.

The FIR was lodged at the Sector 20 police station here following a complaint by a resident who alleged that "digital broadcast" and "social media posts" by these people were responsible for the violence during a tractor rally by farmers in the national capital.

"Yes, the FIR has been lodged," a senior Noida Police officer confirmed to PTI.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The Noida Police have begun an investigation into the matter, according to officials.

What had happened?

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

With PTI inputs

