Committed To Meet India's Energy Security Needs Despite Aramco Drone Attack: Saudi Arabia

Notwithstanding the biggest ever attack on its oil facilities, Saudi Arabia has said it is committed to meet India's energy security needs and will work constructively with other oil producers to maintain market stability.

Saudi Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, in an exclusive interview to PTI, said Saudi Arabia will increase oil supply to India to address the shortfall due to curb on import of oil from Iran. Our country is committed to India’s energy security and will meet any shortfall that may arise due to disruptions from other sources.

He also added that his country will invite the United Nations and international experts to view the situation on the ground and to participate in the investigation into the attacks as "these aggressions" he asserted, were "against the international community as a whole".

"The recent attack against Saudi Aramco was not only against the Kingdom, but against the international community as a whole, and was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the global economy. Therefore, the perpetrators should be held accountable," the envoy said.

"Kingdom calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in condemning those that stand behind this act, and to take a firm and clear position against this reckless behaviour that threatens the global economy," he added.

Al Sati while maintaining that Saudi Arabia has the capability and resolve to defend itself and to forcefully respond to aggressions said that he and his country appreciated India’s support and solidarity to Riyadh following the strikes.

"India condemned the attacks on our oil facilities and reiterated its resolve to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a friend and strategic partner, we appreciate India’s support and solidarity," Al Sati added.

A series of drone and missile attacks on oil facilities of Saudi Aramco, the country's national petroleum company, on September 14 knocked out half of its daily oil production, severely impacting the global oil market and triggering fresh tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Yemen's Houthi terror group has taken responsibility for these attacks on Saudi oil facilities which severely impacted global oil supply. Saudi Arabia and its ally, the US, have blamed Iran for the attacks but Tehran has strongly denied the allegations.

Al Sati said as one of the world's leading energy producers, Saudi Arabia will continue working constructively with other producers within and outside OPEC to maintain market stability, thus protecting all the interests of producers and consumers alike.

India's relations with Saudi Arabia have been on an upswing over the last few years based on burgeoning energy ties besides cooperation in several other areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Riyadh in 2016 put bilateral ties on a new trajectory.

There are over 2.96 million Indian nationals working in Saudi Arabia, the largest expatriate community in the country.