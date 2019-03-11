﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Sanjeev Kapoor's Perfect Breakfast Dish 'Eggs Kejriwal' Meets Twitter Trolls

Sanjeev Kapoor's Perfect Breakfast Dish 'Eggs Kejriwal' Meets Twitter Trolls

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kappor's unique take on eggs, making the perfect breakfast, dishing out 'Eggs Kejriwal' has met with some droll trolls.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2019
Sanjeev Kapoor's Perfect Breakfast Dish 'Eggs Kejriwal' Meets Twitter Trolls
File Photo
Sanjeev Kapoor's Perfect Breakfast Dish 'Eggs Kejriwal' Meets Twitter Trolls
outlookindia.com
2019-03-11T13:13:19+0530

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kappor's unique take on eggs, making the perfect breakfast, dishing out 'Eggs Kejriwal' has met with some droll trolls.

"Eggs 'kejriwal'...khaansi toh nahin aayegi ise khaakar ..ya phir dharna morcha annshan se pehle khaana chahiye?" asked Anu, who was concerned about whether the recipe posted on Saturday could give a cough and cold. Was there a need to fast before having it? the user asked.

Another user said Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, might charge them for using his name.

Eggs Kejriwal is a popular dish in restaurants worldwide. It is made of crisp toast topped with fried eggs, avocado, chillies and mint mayo.

Twitter users said former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who was suspended from the party after he attacked Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain and Kejriwal over a Rs 2 crore bribe case, should have Eggs Kejriwal for breakfast.

Savitha Arunkumar said on odd days she would use white bread and on even days the brown one.

"Sanjeev, awaiting eagerly for Mulayam chicken... Mamata fish curry...," another user on the social media platform, said.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sanjeev Kapoor Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Food Food & Beverages: Recipes National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Govt Tranferred Rs 5,215 Cr To Over 2.6 Cr Farmers Under PM-Kisan Scheme
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters