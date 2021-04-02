April 02, 2021
Poshan
Sachin Vaze Ran Extortion Racket From 5-Star Hotel: NIA Probe

The NIA on Friday said that Sachin Vaze was running an extortion racket from a room in a 5-star hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2021
Sachin Vaze
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that Sachin Vaze, who was arrested for his alleged role in placing gelatin sticks in the SUV that was found parked near Ambani's multi-story residence 'Antilia' on February 25, was allegedly running an extortion racket from a room in a 5-star hotel at Nariman Point in Mumbai.

According to an NDTV report, NIA’s probe has revealed that Vaze used a fake identity to check into the property.

(More details awaited.)

