Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

RSS Chief Calls On Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his visit to McLeodganj near here, officials said.

RSS Chief Calls On Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Trending

RSS Chief Calls On Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T13:46:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 1:46 pm

Confirming Bhagwat's visit, an official in the Dalai Lama's office told IANS the RSS chief had an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama in his official palace.


Regarding the purpose of the visit, he said it was simply a courtesy call.


In pictures released by the Tibetan government, Bhagwat was seen gifting a Ganesha idol to His Holiness, who was seen donning a Himachali cap.

Related Stories

Traditional Wisdom, Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains, Says Sonam Wangchuk


The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is based in Dharamsala in Kangra district.


This was the first high-profile meeting with the spiritual leader since the onset of the pandemic outbreak.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown


The RSS chief arrived on a five-day visit to Kangra on December 16.


The Tibetan government-in-exile is not recognised by any country.


Some 1,40,000 Tibetans now live in exile, with over 1,00,000 of them in different parts of India. Over six million Tibetans live in Tibet.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mohan Bhagwat Dalai Lama Mcleodgunj Himachal Pradesh Dharamsala Tibet National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls Sans OBC Quota Will Be Injustice With 70% Population: Uma Bharti

Govt Introduces Bill To Link Aadhaar With Electoral Rolls, Opposition Says SC Judgement Violated

Delhi: 2 More Covid-19 Omicron Cases Detected, 24 So Far

Omicron Covid-19: All Positive Cases To Be Sent For Genome Sequencing, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Sacrilege Incident: Hang The Culprits In Public, Says Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Delhi Air Quality: CAQM Lifts Curbs On Construction Activities, Truck Entry

Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Protests

Omicron Covid-19: Karnataka Registers Five More Cases; Toll Reaches 19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Kebabs To Cafes: The Changing Food Traditions Of Jama Masjid

Advertisement

More from India

Shah's Claim That BJP Made It Clear Fadnavis Will Be Maha CM In 2019 Far From Reality: Sanjay Raut

Shah's Claim That BJP Made It Clear Fadnavis Will Be Maha CM In 2019 Far From Reality: Sanjay Raut

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Panama Papers Case: ED Summons Bollywood Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till 2 PM

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 55 Indian Fishermen In Last Two Days

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 55 Indian Fishermen In Last Two Days

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Traditional Wisdom Not Modern Technology Will Save Mountains: Sonam Wangchuk

Ashwani Sharma / Magsaysay awardee, Ladakh-based innovator Sonam Wangchuk upheld traditional wisdom and social capital as measures against natural disasters at a Climate conference.

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Ashes, Day 5 Live: England 9 Down, Australia Sniff Big Win

Koushik Paul / Australia's domination in the day-night Test at Adelaide has left England facing a big defeat in the second Test. Follow here Day 5 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement