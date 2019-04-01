﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Can't Fly Abroad Without Prior Permission

Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Can't Fly Abroad Without Prior Permission

The Delhi court said Vadra cannot leave the country without any prior permission.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Can't Fly Abroad Without Prior Permission
PTI Photo
Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Can't Fly Abroad Without Prior Permission
outlookindia.com
2019-04-01T17:05:04+0530

In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Special CBI court in Delhi on Monday granted conditional bail to Robert Vadra in the money laundering case.

Hearing a case related to Vadra's ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds and entities to evade tax, Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea.

The probe agency had wanted a custodial interrogation of Vadra in the case being probed against him pertaining to his alleged overseas property in London. However, their plea was dismissed. 

(More details are awaited.)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Robert Vadra Delhi CBI Money laundering Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP Will Meet The Fate Of 'India Shining' Due To Anti-Poor Policies: Siddaramaiah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters