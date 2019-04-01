Robert Vadra Gets Protection From Arrest In Money Laundering Case, Can't Fly Abroad Without Prior Permission

In a setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Special CBI court in Delhi on Monday granted conditional bail to Robert Vadra in the money laundering case.

Hearing a case related to Vadra's ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds and entities to evade tax, Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed his anticipatory bail plea.

The probe agency had wanted a custodial interrogation of Vadra in the case being probed against him pertaining to his alleged overseas property in London. However, their plea was dismissed.

(More details are awaited.)