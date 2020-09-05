Rhea's Brother Showik, Home Manager Admit To Getting Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput: Sources

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, held in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death have revealed to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that they used to procure drugs for the late actor.

On Friday morning, the NCB sleuths raided the premises of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik and Sushant Singh’s house manager, Samuel Miranda.

After several hours of questioning, Showik and Miranda were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The ‘drug link’ is the latest angle that surrounds the death of the 34-year-old actor. The high-profile case is being probed by three federal agencies -- the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the NCB.

After the arrest of Showik and Miranda, media reports said the Narcotics Control Bureau did not recover any drugs from the residences of the duo.

But sources told Outlook that Showik has confessed to the central probe agency that he used to buy drugs for Sushant Singh through Miranda. He also said it was Rhea who used to pay for the drugs.

Sources also revealed that Miranda told the NCB that he used to procure a drug called Bud for Sushant Singh on the instructions of Showik. Bud is a curated form of marijuana and is believed to be the most sought after drug in parties, as expensive as cocaine, costing around Rs 5000 per gram.

The NCB said it has also discovered 12 financial transactions between Miranda and Showik.

Several reports suggest that Showik and Miranda never used drugs themselves but used to procure them for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in Sushant Singh’s case.

According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

(Wth agency inputs)

