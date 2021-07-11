Restore Delhi's Water Supply Or Else Will Cut Delhi BJP Chief's Water Connection: AAP To Haryana Govt

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday threatened to stop the water supply to BJP Delhi unit chief’s house if the saffron party-led Haryana government doesn’t release the national capital’s “rightful portion” of water in 24 hours.

Alleging that the Haryana government has withheld about 100 million gallons of water assigned to Delhi, Bhardwaj said that the BJP’s “dirty politics” is affecting about 20 lakh people in Delhi.

"Out of a total of 900 MGD of water consumed by Delhi, approximately 100 MGD of water has been curtailed by the BJP-led Haryana government," the AAP legislator said at a press conference on Saturday.

If Delhi's rightful portion of water is not released in 24 hours, the water connection of the Delhi BJP chief's house will be stopped, he added.

The AAP will no longer tolerate this domineering attitude and downright politics of the BJP-led Haryana government, Bhardwaj said.

"The Haryana government has been repeatedly stalling Delhi's water and we have to very often go to the HC or the SC. Stopping water connection is the only way to bring the BJP on the right track," he said.

"The state governments do not have the time and energy to go to court repeatedly. Only when the court gives a strongly worded judgement will the BJP release our water," the AAP leader added.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

