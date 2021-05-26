May 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Republic TV Sacks Journalist Accused Of Impersonation And Kidnapping

Republic TV Sacks Journalist Accused Of Impersonation And Kidnapping

Besides facing allegations of fabrication of identity, the probationer is also accused of kidnapping.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 May 2021, Last Updated at 5:38 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Republic TV Sacks Journalist Accused Of Impersonation And Kidnapping
Republic TV Sacks Journalist Accused Of Impersonation And Kidnapping
outlookindia.com
2021-05-26T17:38:49+05:30

Republic TV took to Twitter to announce the suspension of a reporter on probation period with its network channel Republic Bangla, after accusations against him of impersonating investigating agency officials were brought to light.

Detailing the incident, the channel informed that a reporter named Avikesh Sengupta has been suspended from service with immediate effect as he is allegedly said to be involved in not just a case of impersonation but even kidnapping.

He was not a confirmed employee of Republic Bangla and he stands suspended with effect from 25th May 2021.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Medical Association Serves Rs 1,000 Cr Defamation Notice On Baba Ramdev

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal CBI Republic TV National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos