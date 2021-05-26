Republic TV Sacks Journalist Accused Of Impersonation And Kidnapping

Republic TV took to Twitter to announce the suspension of a reporter on probation period with its network channel Republic Bangla, after accusations against him of impersonating investigating agency officials were brought to light.

Detailing the incident, the channel informed that a reporter named Avikesh Sengupta has been suspended from service with immediate effect as he is allegedly said to be involved in not just a case of impersonation but even kidnapping.

He was not a confirmed employee of Republic Bangla and he stands suspended with effect from 25th May 2021.

