TRP Scam: Mumbai Police Questions Republic TV CEO, Vikas Khanchandani

The chief executive officer of Republic TV, Vikas Khanchandani arrived at the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch office earlier today. Khanchandani is being questioned in the alleged TRP scam, in which Republic TV was named as one among the three channels being probed by the Mumbai Police. The owners of the two other channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema -- have been arrested. According to reports, Republic TV’s Chief Operating Officers Hersh Bhandari and Priya Mukherjee have also been summoned by the Mumbai Police. Republic TV’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram also received summons by the Mumbai Police yesterday.

Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh has alleged that Republic TV had falsely manipulated TRPs. The racket came to light when BARC, an organization that measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the police said.

Republic TV has denied all allegations and has claimed that the channel is being unfairly targeted.

