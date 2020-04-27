RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Cr Special Liquidity Facility For Mutual Funds

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds, days after the Franklin Templeton announced to close six of its credit funds.

In a statement, the central bank said heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom.

The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid, it said.

"With a view to easing liquidity pressures on MFs, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore," it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also stressed it remains vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund last week said it would closed six of its credit funds due to liquidity issues amid the coronavirus crisis.

The funds which were shut are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Ultra Short Bond Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Income Opportunities Fund, the company said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)