Random Covid Tests Of Arriving Passengers To Start At Delhi Airport Today, Check Details

Amid a spurt in infections that are seen as the emergent second wave of the killer virus, random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing will begin at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

Passengers who will be found Covid-19 positive at arrival will have to mandatorily quarantine, the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A notice shared on Twitter by the Delhi International Airport Limited or DIAL read, "As per the latest govt mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing. (sic)."

"After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit," it said. "However, those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it added.

The Delhi government had earlier declared that random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations.

All DDMA authorities will conduct random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from the states where Covid-19 cases are surging, at all airports, railway stations, Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) and other alighting points," said the DDMA order.

The government had said safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine