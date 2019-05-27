﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  To Control Population, Deny Voting Right To Third Child, Says Ramdev; Owaisi Responds

To Control Population, Deny Voting Right To Third Child, Says Ramdev; Owaisi Responds

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, Ramdev said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crores.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2019
To Control Population, Deny Voting Right To Third Child, Says Ramdev; Owaisi Responds
Yoga guru Ramdev
File Photo
To Control Population, Deny Voting Right To Third Child, Says Ramdev; Owaisi Responds
outlookindia.com
2019-05-27T14:13:13+0530

Yoga guru Ramdev Sunday opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third or higher children.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, he said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crores.

"This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting right to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services," he suggested.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his comments.

"There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?," Owaisi tweeted.

"That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid," the tweet said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baba Ramdev Asaduddin Owaisi Haridwar Population BJP AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Has Transformed Kashi In Last Five Years: Amit Shah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters