Rajya Sabha To Witness Fiery Debate As Congress Likely To Raise MP Defections Issue

The Congress will raise the issue of defection in Madhya Pradesh in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after 20 of its MLAs resigned from the party which has pushed the Kamal Nath government in minority in the state.

The Congress has alleged that it's a clear case of manufacturing a majority after the BJP experimented with the same in Manipur, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Congress sources say that they will raise the matter in the upper house, the party will also demand for a discussion on the Delhi riots as Lok Sabha is expected to take the matter for discussion on Wednesday. The party has pressed for discussion on Delhi riots in both the houses.

The Government has also lined up important bills in the house. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present in the house a bill for supplementary grants and also introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020', passed by the Lok Sabha amid pandemonium.

The Government will also introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister for HRD, will introduce the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019.

Shripad Naik, minister for Ayush will introduce two bills - the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

The upper house has also listed discussions on the working of the Railways to be initiated by Derek O' Brien and on MSME by Tiruchi Shiva.

The other discussions are on the working of Law Ministry and the Agriculture MInistry.