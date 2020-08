Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Others Wish Amit Shah Speedy Recovery

Several leaders, cutting across the party lines, wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah speedy recovery after he said he had tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

Shah has been admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders including Harsimrat Kaur, Vijay Rupani and Jitendra Singh prayed for Shah's recovery.

Rajnath Singh said: "Amitji, your perseverance and will power has been an example for every challenge. You will definitely win over this big challenge of coronavirus."

Nadda also wished Shah speedy recovery.

Kejriwal wrote: "I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Shah speedy recovery.