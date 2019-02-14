'Sacrifices Of Security Personnel Won't Go In Vain': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Condemn Pulwama Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of the security personnel will not go in vain.

He also spoke with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials in the wake of the attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.

Attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019



He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister also spoke with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

PM @narendramodi spoke to the National Security Advisor and took stock of the situation regarding the attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 14, 2019

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

Rajnath Singh said he has spoken with Governor Satyapal Malik and the Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

Singh said he has cancelled his scheduled visit to Bihar tomorrow.

Today's dastardly attack on crpf in Pulwama (J&K) is extremely painful and disturbing. I bow to each and every CRPF jawan who has sacrificed his life in service to the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured: HM Shri @rajnathsingh

HM also spoke to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, DG CRPF and the Home Secretary regarding the Pulwama attack. They have apprised him of the situation. HM has cancelled his scheduled visit to Bihar tomorrow. MHA is closely monitoring the situation.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.