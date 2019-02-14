'Sacrifices Of Security Personnel Won't Go In Vain': PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Condemn Pulwama Terror Attack

﻿
Modi in a tweet said the sacrifices of our brave "security personnel shall not go in vain" and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

14 February 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File Photo
2019-02-14T20:35:54+0530
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the attack on CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama as despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of the security personnel will not go in vain.

He also spoke with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials in the wake of the attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead.


He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those personnel killed in the attack. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister also spoke with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama.

Rajnath Singh said he has spoken with Governor Satyapal Malik and the Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

Singh said he has cancelled his scheduled visit to Bihar tomorrow.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

