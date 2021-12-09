Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
CDS Bipin Rawat Copter Crash: Inquiry Started, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Indian Air Force aircraft Mi-17V5 carrying India's first CDS Genreral Vipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other army officers crashed near Coonoor district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday killing 13 out of the 14 passengers.

CDS Bipin Rawat Copter Crash: Inquiry Started, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | PTI


2021-12-09T12:33:17+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:33 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and that their bodies will be brought to the national capital in the evening.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours.

Singh said that Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital. 

Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was an "outstanding soldier and a true patriot".

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

PTI Rajnath Singh Bipin Rawat New Delhi Defence Minister IAF Aircrafts Investigation/Enquiry CDC General Bipin Rawat National
