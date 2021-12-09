CDS Bipin Rawat Copter Crash: Inquiry Started, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and that their bodies will be brought to the national capital in the evening.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the last rites of Gen Rawat will be performed with full military honours.

Statement in Rajya Sabha.

Singh said that Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital.

Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was an "outstanding soldier and a true patriot".

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.