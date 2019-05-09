Rajiv Gandhi Died 'Due To your Hatred': Ahmed Patel's Fresh Charge On BJP

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday launched into a tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "abusing a martyred Prime Minister is the sign of ultimate cowardice."

The Gujarat leader also alleged that Rajiv Gandhi lost his life "due to their hatred" and is "no longer here amongst us to answer the baseless allegations & abuses which are being unleashed on him."

"But who is responsible for his assassination?" he asked, in a series of tweets.

"The BJP backed VP Singh govt refused to provide him with additional security & left him with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests," he wrote.

Abusing a martyred Prime Minster is the sign of ultimate cowardice



But who is responsible for his assassination ?



The BJP backed VP Singh govt refused to provide him with additional security & left him with one PSO despite credible intelligence inputs and repeated requests — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 9, 2019

Considered close to the Gandhi family, Patel joined a growing list of leaders from the Congress and other Opposition parties who have criticised PM Modi for his comments on Rajiv.

The prime minister at a rally in Uttar Pradesh last week said Rajiv Gandhi was always projected as "Mr Clean" by his coterie but he died as the "corrupt number 1."

Modi's namecalling set the stage for more fireworks and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday said the PM was a "modern-day Aurangzeb" while former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi called him a "jallad" (executioner).