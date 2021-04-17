April 17, 2021
Poshan
Rajasthan: Son Kills Alcoholic Father With An Axe Over Repeated Harassment

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased, Abid Ali (45), was a history-sheeter with 27 criminal cases against him.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 April 2021
Representational image.
A 16-year-old boy allegedly used an axe to kill his alcoholic father while he was asleep early on Friday in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

At around 3.30 am, the boy took an axe from the house and attacked his father multiple times, which resulted in his death on the spot while other members of the family were asleep in another room, Station House Officer at Itawa Police Station, Bajrang Lal said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased, Abid Ali (45), was a history-sheeter with 27 criminal cases against him, including murder and loot. He was convicted in some of the cases and was a liquor addict.

It was also revealed that Ali used to beat and harass his wife, two sons and daughter in inebriated condition.

Prima facie, the minor boy, a Class 10 student, murdered his father in order to get rid of the constant torture and beating to the family members, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem and on the complaint filed by Ali's brother, the police lodged a case of murder under IPC Section 302 against the boy, who is yet to be detained, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

