Rajasthan Imposes Night Curfew From 6 Pm To 6 Am In All Cities From April 16-30

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan on Wednesday announced a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in all cities. Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had imposed a night curfew in nine cities of the state with effect from April 10 till April 30.

The night curfew will be imposed in nine cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road till April 30. "In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order said.

Earlier, Ashok Gehlot had said that the Rajasthan government will be forced to impose stricter measures in Rajasthan if people neglect Covid-19 safety protocols. He said the second wave of the coronavirus disease and the rising number of cases in the state is a matter of great concern.

The government has also decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes. The decisions were taken by Gehlot after discussions with state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine